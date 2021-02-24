Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Scene & Heard

George Clooney to Produce Docuseries on Ohio State Wrestling Team Sex Abuse Scandal

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Ohio State University
Actor/director/producer George Clooney plans to produce a docuseries about the sexual abuse scandal that has dogged Ohio State University for decades, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Clooney’s and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures will produce the series in conjunction with Sports Illustrated Studios and 101 Studios, Hollywood Reporter says. The series will be based on an October 2020 Sports Illustrated story by Jon Wertheim that takes a deep dive into the abuse from 1978-1998, with many interviews from victims.



Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has been repeatedly accused of looking away as Richard Strauss, then Ohio State’s team physician, sexually abused members of the wrestling team, for which Jordan was an assistant coach. Strauss also allegedly abused or raped students in other sports as well as non-athletes.

Jordan, who was raised in Champaign County, has denied any involvement or knowledge of the abuse. But his connection to OSU and to Strauss appeared to put the issue in the spotlight.

“Meanwhile it’s telling—a testament to the discrepancy in media treatment from the Michigan State and Penn State scandals—that the tangential involvement of Jordan marked virtually the only time the Strauss scandal became a national news story,” Wertheim wrote in his Sports Illustrated story.

Strauss, the physician, died by suicide in 2005.

Clooney was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and eventually attended school in Mason.

Smokehouse Pictures has not yet found an outlet for the series.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Councilman Ken Johnson Arrested on Corruption Charges Read More

  2. Kindred Spirit to Open in Former Sawyer’s Space at Van Aken District Read More

  3. Popular Concord Township-Based Pub Frato Snags Former Grove Hill Spot in Chagrin Falls Read More

  4. City Council Has Removed Ken Johnson From His Precious Committee Chairmanship Read More

  5. Ohio Labor Group Calls for End to Farm Contractor Abuses Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation