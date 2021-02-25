Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 25, 2021

C-Notes

Cloud Nothings To Celebrate New Album with Livestream From Grog Shop

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge KAT CADE
  • Kat Cade
Slightly more than 10 years ago, local singer-songwriter Dylan Baldi, a frustrated music student at Case Western Reserve University, recorded a couple of songs in his parents' Westlake basement and posted them online.

He was hoping for a way out of school, and he got it when a New York promoter heard the tracks and recruited him to play a bill featuring up-and-coming acts Real Estate and the Woods.



Baldi then formed the Cloud Nothings to play the show and subsequently signed a record deal with the Washington, D.C.-based label Carpark.

Last month, Carpark reissued the Cloud Nothings’ debut, Turning On, and this week, the label will release the band's latest effort, The Shadow I Remember. For the new album, the band reunited with producer Steve Albini, who helmed the indie rock group's breakout 2012 album Attack on Memory.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, the band will celebrate the album’s release with a livestreamed concert from the Grog Shop. Tickets cost $10.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Who on Earth is "Dick Knoth" and Why is He Running for Mayor of Cleveland? Read More

  2. In a Market Not Exactly Lacking in Fried Chicken Options, Chicken Ranch Stands Out Read More

  3. Car Dealer Bernie Moreno Resigns from MetroHealth Board of Trustees Read More

  4. A Young, Politically Engaged Group of Cleveland Poets is Building Community Through Art, On and Off the Page Read More

  5. Chef Ben Bebenroth to Launch Virtual Food Hall Featuring Multiple Concepts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation