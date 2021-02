Cloud Nothings To Celebrate New Album with Livestream From Grog Shop

click to enlarge Kat Cade

Slightly more than 10 years ago, local singer-songwriter Dylan Baldi, a frustrated music student at Case Western Reserve University, recorded a couple of songs in his parents' Westlake basement and posted them online.He was hoping for a way out of school, and he got it when a New York promoter heard the tracks and recruited him to play a bill featuring up-and-coming acts Real Estate and the Woods.Baldi then formed the Cloud Nothings to play the show and subsequently signed a record deal with the Washington, D.C.-based label Carpark.Last month, Carpark reissued the Cloud Nothings’ debut,, and this week, the label will release the band's latest effort,. For the new album, the band reunited with producer Steve Albini, who helmed the indie rock group's breakout 2012 albumAt 4 p.m. on Saturday, the band will celebrate the album’s release with a livestreamed concert from the Grog Shop Tickets cost $10.