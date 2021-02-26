Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

Film

Yikes! "Cherry" Is Bad! Enjoy the Shots of Coventry and Detroit Shoreway Though

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Tom Holland robs a bank in the Russo brothers "Cherry." - APPLETV+
  • AppleTV+
  • Tom Holland robs a bank in the Russo brothers "Cherry."

In the 2018 novel Cherry, a critically acclaimed bestselling debut by Nico Walker, the protagonist is a drug-addicted bank-robber. The fact that he is also the book's narrator doesn't preclude his portrayal as a really shitty guy: a skeezy, suburban Cleveland deadbeat. Misogynistic. Self-destructive. Stupid to an almost pious degree. Bad news all the way.

What made the book so compelling, in spite of its main character, was its hard-scrabble prose. Cherry was written by a non-traditional author, and its language was pared down to an almost Raymond Carver-esque brusqueness. Plus, there was the thrill of knowing that everything described was more or less real. Walker wrote the manuscript from prison, after all, where he was serving time for robbing banks to pay for his heroin habit, which he'd developed after Oxys no longer cut the mustard as treatment for his Iraq-induced PTSD. Walker's was a tragic, and tragically conventional, trajectory, rendered in the book without glamor or self-consciousness. 



In the film, which opens Friday at the Cedar Lee for an exclusive two-week run before its opens on the streaming platform AppleTV+, the nameless shithead is played by Marvel's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland. It's no secret that Holland wants to be taken seriously as an A-lister and is using Cherry as a vehicle to showcase his dramatic range. And while Holland has moments of emotive depth in the film, the abiding impression is that of inauthenticity, an impression that unfortunately pervades just about every aspect of the film. You don't get the sense that you're watching a cohesive story with real characters. You get the sense that you're watching a Tom Holland highlight reel.

Here's Tom Holland as a nebbish collegian, crushing on the cute girl in his John Carroll English class. Here he is in basic training (!), having enlisted after getting dumped. Here he is amid the dust and dirt of Iraq, yanking his pud in a porta-John and then stuttering in disbelief after a Humvee full of his pals gets charred to a crisp when an IED explodes. Here he is throughout the film's grim final hour, pooping his pants, projectile vomiting all over the place, shooting up in the parking lot of the emergency room where his girlfriend Emily (Ciara Bravo) is being resuscitated after an overdose, stabbing his leg repeatedly with a syringe. He might as well be howling into the night, I AM AN ACTOR!

Through it all, though, Tom Holland remains an eminently likeable teenage dude. Unlike the heroin-addicted son in 2018's Beautiful Boy, (portrayed with remarkable texture and grace by Timothee Chalamet, despite the film's weaknesses), you're always on Tom Holland's side. Never mind the fact that he's often giggly and serene when high on drugs. Or that he's chatty and flirty with the female bank tellers whom he robs. Or, indeed, that he's kind and considerate to his friends, his girlfriend and the poor Iraqis. The bigger point is that he is in every sense the victim: both of an unjust war and of an epidemic perpetrated by the pharmaceutical industry. He is the good guy, who even tries gallantly to prevent Emily from going down the addiction wormhole with him. (This is all Tom Holland, in other words, not the nameless protagonist modeled after Nico Walker, who neither asks for nor merits much sympathy.)

Directed by Cleveland natives and Avengers alums Joe and Anthony Russo, the film was adapted for the screen by Jessica Goldberg and the Russos' sister, Angela Russo-Otstot. It's a fat two-and-a-half hours long, not a single minute of which breezes by, and it largely follows the contours of the novel.

As such, Cherry often feels like a series of distinct, sometimes incompatible, movies: a campus romance; a violent modern war epic; a gritty chronicle of life on hard drugs, a la Trainspotting; and then, almost as an afterthought, the bank-robbing stuff.

The internal chapters are marked by bright red title cards and punctuated by dramatic changes in visual style. The whole thing is extravagantly stylized. The Russos have brought their technical knowhow and mammoth studio resources to bear on, for example, drone shots that capture the streets of Cleveland, wacky color palettes and picture saturations that approximate the sensation of various drugs, blood effects and unlimited ammo that vivify the horrors of war. Furthermore, they constantly seem to be playing around, toying with camera angles, aspect ratios, sound effects and narrative gimmicks. Tom Holland bounces between breaking the fourth wall and offering Nickelodeon-style voiceover, for example. During the boot camp sequence — the novel's most acerbic section, for what it's worth — there's actually a POV shot of a rectal exam, from inside Tom Holland's butthole.

Rarely has there been such pronounced disjunctions between form and content. It's like the Russos mashed up their favorite moments from The Hurt Locker, Goodfellas and Requiem for a Dream, imposed them on a messy script, and expected the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts. These stylistic choices might have been distracting in other narrative contexts, but they're especially jarring when the source material would seem to lend itself to a more muted, low-budget look. This is a movie about drug use in Cleveland, when all is said and done.

Need we specify that it is an unpleasant ride? More than anything, Cherry suggests that the Russos' talent for action spectacle — which is undeniable — might be more effectively deployed within the narrative armature of existing TV shows or blockbuster franchises.

Cleveland audiences will be delighted, in any case, to recognize the local landmarks captured throughout. Important scenes were shot in Cleveland Heights, Little Italy and Detroit-Shoreway. And there is something genuinely touching about the Russos' affection for Cleveland and their desire to bring big productions home. One suspects, in fact, that they were lured to Cherry as a project chiefly, if not entirely, because it was set in their hometown.

One can only speculate what else drew them to this difficult project. But for the directors who were responsible for some of Community's most fun episodes, not to mention the enormously enjoyable Avengers finales, it's difficult to conceive of a more antithetical follow-up.   

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Car Dealer Bernie Moreno Resigns from MetroHealth Board of Trustees Read More

  2. Young Lefty Stefan Knaack Running for Cleveland City Council in "Forgotten" Ward 11 Read More

  3. In a Market Not Exactly Lacking in Fried Chicken Options, Chicken Ranch Stands Out Read More

  4. Federal Monitor Report on Cleveland Police Actions During May 30th Protest Paints Clearer Picture of Use of Force, Corrects City's Narrative Read More

  5. A Young, Politically Engaged Group of Cleveland Poets is Building Community Through Art, On and Off the Page Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation