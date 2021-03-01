Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

Arts District

Lake Erie Ink’s 9th Annual Kids’ Comic Con To Take Place Virtually

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge lei_kcc_poster_2021_1_2_.png
Slated to take place virtually on March 19 and 20, Lake Erie Ink’s 9th Kids’ Comic Con will feature workshops, panels, and conversations with experienced comic creators and guest artists from across the country.

This year, organizers will offer 18 unique comic-based workshops for youth of all ages including DrawTogether with WendyMac for youth aged 4 to 9.



Alison Bechdel, a nationally syndicated comic strip artist known for the graphic memoir and Time’s 2006 book of the year Fun House, and Sequoia Bostick, a Cleveland-based illustrator/designer/artist who recently wrote and illustrated her picture book Bridget & the Bot, join a list of participants that includes Dawn Arrington, Brian Azzarello, Dr. Michael Bitz, Gary Dumm and many more.

Registration is open now, and you can call 216-320-4757 with any questions.

The nonprofit Lake Erie Ink aims "to provide creative expression opportunities and academic support to youth in the Greater Cleveland community."

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. One Teen Dead, One Partially Paralyzed After Sledding Accidents at Hinckley Hill Read More

  2. The Plum Has Closed. Will Reopen as Heart of Gold, a ‘Fast-Casual Neighborhood Bar’ Read More

  3. Platform Beer's Entire Columbus Taproom Staff Quits Citing Safety Concerns Read More

  4. Ohioans Bought a Ton of Guns in Turbulent 2020, FBI Data Shows Read More

  5. Iconic Velvet Tango Room Has Been Sold, New Owner Promises to Preserve Legacy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation