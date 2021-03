Lake Erie Ink’s 9th Annual Kids’ Comic Con To Take Place Virtually

click to enlarge

Slated to take place virtually on March 19 and 20, Lake Erie Ink’s 9th Kids’ Comic Con will feature workshops, panels, and conversations with experienced comic creators and guest artists from across the country.This year, organizers will offer 18 unique comic-based workshops for youth of all ages including DrawTogether with WendyMac for youth aged 4 to 9.Alison Bechdel, a nationally syndicated comic strip artist known for the graphic memoir and’s 2006 book of the yearand Sequoia Bostick, a Cleveland-based illustrator/designer/artist who recently wrote and illustrated her picture book, join a list of participants that includes Dawn Arrington, Brian Azzarello, Dr. Michael Bitz, Gary Dumm and many more.Registration is open now, and you can call 216-320-4757 with any questions.The nonprofit Lake Erie Ink aims "to provide creative expression opportunities and academic support to youth in the Greater Cleveland community."