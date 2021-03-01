Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Food Bank Leader Says DeWine Can Do Better With State Funding In Time of Dire Need

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 8:12 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As state leaders balance complex funding needs in the state's next two-year budget, hunger-fighting groups argued there's nothing more basic than the need for food.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said roughly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger is more widespread than it's been in decades.



She explained one in five Ohioans are food insecure, as are one in three households with kids.

"Our families with children have been crippled by not only job losses but lost savings, increased household debt and rapidly rising food costs," Hamler-Fugitt observed. "This is America. We could do better."

Gov. Mike DeWine's $75 billion biennium budget proposal gives food banks $24.5 million per year in fixed funding, along with $7 million the first year in CARES Act funding for food storage, transportation and distribution.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks is instead calling for $45 million to help respond to the hunger crisis.

Hamler-Fugitt explained the request includes $40 million in direct food purchases, as well as additional purchases of personal care and household cleaning items.

She pointed out many Ohioans turning to the state's emergency food network right now don't qualify for other supports.

"Ohioans are suffering from not only the pandemic but the pandemic-driven recession, at the same time that we're seeing rapidly rising food costs," Hamler-Fugitt emphasized. "So we need more food to feed more people more frequently."

The Governor's Office asserted the state's finances are starting to stabilize, however other research indicates the economic downturn will continue in the coming months.

Hamler-Fugitt understands a lot of priorities must be balanced, and looks forward to working with lawmakers as the budget is crafted.

"We have quite a rainy day fund and in fact, we're not looking at budget deficits," Hamler-Fugitt contended. "And we have additional CARES Act dollars that we're advocating be invested as well. Now is the time to make these strategic investments. Ohioans need to heal."

A final budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 must be signed into law by July 1.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohioans Bought a Ton of Guns in Turbulent 2020, FBI Data Shows Read More

  2. Iconic Velvet Tango Room Has Been Sold, New Owner Promises to Preserve Legacy Read More

  3. Savage Love: I Started Taking Antidepressants and My Kinks Vanished Read More

  4. Tectonic Changes in Cleveland's Private Sector Leadership as Mayoral Race Looms Read More

  5. Cleveland's First Mac 'n' Cheese Week Arrives March 29th Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation