Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

One Teen Dead, One Partially Paralyzed After Sledding Accidents at Hinckley Hill

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge NATALIE WILSON, FAMILY PHOTO
  • Natalie Wilson, family photo
A 15-year-old girl died and a 17-year-old girl sustained serious spinal cord injuries in separate sledding accidents at Hinckley Hill the weekend of Feb. 20th.

Officials say the hill, a popular area for sledding, became icy that Saturday and Sunday as temperatures rose and thawing snow became "a sheet of ice." In both incidents, according to reports, the sledders veered off to the right of the hill and into trees.



Eirelyn Zuercher, the 15-year-old Akron teen, suffered a "detrimental brain injury," according to a Facebook post from her mother. Compounding the tragedy, her father suffered a massive heart attack and died as the family arrived at the hospital. She was kept on life support for days as the hospital worked to find recipients for her organs.

“Waiting for the inevitable end is emotional and exhausting but my hopes is that a few terrible days for my family will mean a brighter future for other families who will benefit from her healthy organs. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received," Katie Zuercher, her mother, wrote in the Facebook post. “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did, just like he got to the finish line first in every Mario Kart game they ever played together. She used to wait on the front porch for him to arrive home from work to greet him with the biggest hug before he could even get in the house. I imagine he is waiting for her now with the same eager anticipation.”

Natalie Wilson, a 17-year-old Medina area teen, suffered severe back injuries that same weekend after hitting a tree. Her father told the Medina Gazette that Natalie has had multiple surgeries to repair damage to her spinal cord and internal organs in the past week and is currently intubated. While Natalie has paralysis from the chest down, doctors have told the family they are "cautiously optimistic" she'll make a recovery and possibly could walk again.

“Our thoughts are with the families impacted by the tragic sledding incidents that occurred over the weekend," the Metroparks said in a statement last week. "We are looking into these incidents and the circumstances around these events."

While bumps, bruises, broken bones and minor head injuries are common occurrences on the hill, Hinckley fire chief Jestin Grossenbaugh told the Gazette he's never seen anything like what happened over the course of one weekend.

A GoFundMe drive has been organized by Wilson's extended family to help with her medical bills.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cleveland Metroparks, Hinckley Hill

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohioans Bought a Ton of Guns in Turbulent 2020, FBI Data Shows Read More

  2. Iconic Velvet Tango Room Has Been Sold, New Owner Promises to Preserve Legacy Read More

  3. The Plum Has Closed. Will Reopen as Heart of Gold, a ‘Fast-Casual Neighborhood Bar’ Read More

  4. Savage Love: I Started Taking Antidepressants and My Kinks Vanished Read More

  5. Tectonic Changes in Cleveland's Private Sector Leadership as Mayoral Race Looms Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation