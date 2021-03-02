Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Scene & Heard

Two of Armond Budish's Top Chiefs Departing for Work Elsewhere

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge Armond Budish
  • Armond Budish

Ted Carter, Cuyahoga County's chief of economic development, and Eliza Wing, the county's chief of communications, are both departing the distinguished employ of County Executive Armond Budish for work elsewhere. A county spokeswoman confirmed to Scene that both had resigned and will be moving on.

Carter, who was brought on by Budish after a national search conducted by the Greater Cleveland Partnership, arrived via the City of Jacksonville. The cabinet-level economic development position had been filled on an interim basis until Carter showed up. He is now taking a job with the city of Baltimore as the deputy mayor for economic development there. His last day with the county will be April 1.



Eliza Wing has been Budish's communications chief since day one. She'll be taking a gig with Dix & Eaton, one of the region's primo PR shops. Her last day will be March 15.

The personnel moves were first reported by Courtney Astolfi at Cleveland.com and independently confirmed by Scene. According to Astolfi's report, Wing sent a resignation letter saying she planned to stay on with the county part-time for a month to help her team transition.

***
