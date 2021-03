Local Guitarist Contributes to New Pat Metheny Album

click to enlarge Eugene Yankevich

Well-known outside of his Northeast Ohio home base, Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux regularly performs all over the world. During his career, he's played the National Gallery of Art, Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colon, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, the 92Y, Wolf Trap, Curtis Presents, Seoul Arts Center and Shanghai Concert Hall.He’s performed as a concerto soloist with over 100 orchestras, including Cleveland, Toronto, Houston, Nashville, San Diego and Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and he's the first classical musician guest on NPR’s popular Tiny Desk series in 2009. He also made a rare repeat performance on the program in 2015 with Kondonassis.This week, he adds another accolade to his resume. Vieaux appears on jazz great Pat Metheny's upcoming album,, performing a four movement solo guitar suite “Four Points of Light” that Metheny composed for Vieaux. The album is due Friday on Modern Recordings. Vieux has cited Metheny as one of his long-time influences and unofficially arranged some Metheny pieces for the guitar on 2005'sThis summer, Vieux will also release a new solo Bach recording on Azica Records.In 2011, Vieaux co-founded the guitar department at the Curtis Institute of Music, and he inaugurated the guitar program at the Eastern Music Festival in 2015. He's taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music since 1997.