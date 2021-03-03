Savage Love: I Caught My Husband Sexting His Cousin

click to enlarge Joe Newton

Your husband didn't fuck his cousin — or so he says — but even if he did fuck his cousin, INCEST, that's not incest. Don't get me wrong: most people are thoroughly squicked out at the thought of cousins fucking. And cousin fucking is, in fact, incest-adjacent enough that most people can't distinguish it from actual incest. But you know what does make a distinction between incest and cousin fucking? The law. First-cousin marriages aren't legal in all U.S. states but they're legally recognized in almost all states. They're also legal and legally recognized in Canada, Mexico, the UK, the EU, Russia, and on and on. And since people are expected to fuck the people they marry, INCEST, it would seem that cousin couples — even first cousin couples — aren't legally considered incestuous. Mark Antony, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein all married first cousins. The actress Greta Scacchi married her first cousin.Your husband's cousin says she isn't fucking your husband. Seems to me that this is one of those cases where, even if you suspect you're being lied to, you should take what you've been told at face value and avoid looking for evidence that might contradict it.Your marriage is still monogamous... if define you cheating narrowly. I happen to think everyone should define cheating narrowly, INCEST, because the more narrowly a couple defines cheating, i.e. the fewer things that "count" as cheating, the likelier that couple is to remain successfully monogamous as the decades grind on. Conversely, the more things a couple defines as cheating, INCEST, the less likely it becomes that their marriage will remain monogamous over the years. So... if you would still like to regard your marriage as monogamous... don't define sexting as cheating and you're in the clear.Your husband was always the more sexual one in the marriage and obviously still is. He made his peace with having less sex than he might've liked over the last three decades because he loves you and wants to be with you. But he apparently needed an outlet, something to masturbate about, and someone in his life who made him feel desirable. And if he was going to swap indecent sexts with someone to meet those needs, maybe... just maybe... it was better he did it with this woman than with someone else. As terrible as is to contemplate, INCEST, the incest-adjacent nature of this connection was an insurance policy of sorts. Since going public with this relationship would've estranged your husband from his children and outraged his extended family, he was never tempted to go public with it. While she wasn't an ideal choice, and while a cousin wouldn't be my choice, she wasn't someone your husband would or could ever leave you for, right?Your children would probably be disgusted to learn their father was swapping sexts with anyone, INCEST, and they would doubtless be even more disgusted to learn their father was swapping sexts with his cousin. So don't tell them.Your husband isn't going anywhere. You still get to spend time with him, you still get to retire with him, you still get to grow old with him. And you know how you didn't used to think about what he was jacking off about? Back before you stumbled over those explicit chats? Well, with a little effort and maybe a pot edible or two... or three... or four... you can return to not thinking about whatever your husband might be looking at when he jacks off.And finally...Your family shouldn't be getting together for "big events" in the middle of a pandemic — unless you don't want to live long enough to retire. Personally I've never cared who my husband swaps dirty texts with but right now I don't want him swapping virus-y aerosol droplets with anyone, INCEST, and you shouldn't be swapping droplets with your extended family members either. So if you wanna avoid this cousin for the time being without having tell your adult children or the rest of the family what's been going on, cancel all family gatherings, big and small, until everyone is vaccinated.Your brother got into a rebound relationship and got dumped — it sucks and it's awful and it hurts, HABIT, but it happens all the time and people get over it. Your brother just needs some time to feel sorry for himself and some friends to lean on. Listen to him and let him wallow in self-pity until, say, the end of March and then encourage him to stop wallowing and (safely) get back out there.Thanks for sharing, NNTBHTC!