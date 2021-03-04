Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio No. 3 for Most Covid-19 Cases at Colleges and Universities, According to NYT Data

Posted By on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 4:43 PM

click to enlarge CHARLES BURKETT JR./FLICKRCC
  • Charles Burkett Jr./FlickrCC

Colleges and universities in Ohio haven’t fared so well at evading the coronavirus.

In data collected by the New York Times and last updated Feb. 26, there have been 24,940 positive COVID-19 cases reported at 62 higher-ed schools in the Buckeye State over the course of the pandemic.



That makes Ohio the state with the third-highest case count in NYT’s findings, which also includes Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Texas tops the list with more than 42,000 positive cases in colleges and universities, while Florida has had more than 28,000.

Schools in Ohio’s neighboring states haven't fared quite as badly. Pennsylvania is closest to Ohio’s tally with nearly 24,000 positive cases at colleges and universities during the pandemic. Michigan has had nearly 19,500 cases, while Kentucky has had nearly 12,500. West Virginia has trailed them all with nearly 3,500 positive cases reported.

The New York Times also breaks its data down by school. Ohio State University has reported 7,153 total positive cases over the course of the pandemic, including 1,331 cases in 2021 alone.

The University of Cincinnati has had the third-most positive cases reported among schools in the state, with 2,067 in total and 228 this year.

To obtain its data, the New York Times surveyed 1,900 colleges and universities and performed open records requests. The Times notes that while its database is comprehensive, there’s no consistency among schools about how, when or even if to report COVID-19 cases, especially deaths. The Times adds that disparities in campus size and reporting structure also can lead to an undercount of cases.

But the NYT believes its data to be the most comprehensive in the category, writing:

More than 120,000 cases have been linked to American colleges and universities since Jan. 1, and more than 530,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The Times has also identified more than 100 deaths involving college students and employees. The vast majority occurred in 2020 and involved employees.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: I Caught My Husband Sexting His Cousin Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert's Net Worth Skyrocketed by $25 Billion Tuesday, Making Him World's 16th Richest Man Read More

  3. Former Greenhouse Tavern Spot Claimed by Owners of Avo Mod Mex and Char for New Concept Read More

  4. Crop Bistro In Ohio City Is Closed, Though Owner Hopes to Reopen Someday Read More

  5. Mysterious Nose Sculpture Appears Out of Nowhere at Hart Crane Park in the Flats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation