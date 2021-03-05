Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, March 5, 2021

Socially Distanced Dyngus Day To Take Place on April 5

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 12:17 PM

Dyngus Day returns with limited attendance. - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
  • Dyngus Day returns with limited attendance.
The 11th annual Dyngus Day celebration will go on this year, but it won't be the massive shoulder-to-shoulder celebration that it typically is.

On Monday, April 5, the event will commence with several smaller in-person events at Forest City Brewery. In addition, the festivities will be live-streamed on Facebook.



Dyngus Day (or wet Monday or Smigus Dyngus) is the Polish holiday that falls on the Monday immediately after Easter, offering participants the chance "to blow off a little bit of steam after the restrictions imposed by Lent."

This year’s scaled-down event will feature three sessions limited to 100 tickets each to "ensure best safety, cleaning and social distancing practices."

All your favorite Dyngus Day activities (pierogi eating contests, polka dancing and live entertainment courtesy of DJ Kishka) will take place at Forest City Brewery during three sessions. The first session begins at 10 a.m., session two starts at 2 p.m., and session three begins at 8 p.m. and includes the Miss Dyngus Day Contest.

Tickets to Dyngus Day are now available. Tickets are $50 each, and private rooms are available for $1,000 per session (that steep price includes beer and food). The event will follow social distancing protocols, and masks are required.

In addition, organizers aspire to debut Kishka Fest in fall of 2021 when large groups of people can hopefully once again safely congregate.

