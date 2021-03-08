Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, March 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

By the Grace of God, No Guitars in 2022 Cleveland NBA All-Star Game Logo

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge The NBA 2022 All-Star Game primary logo.
  • The NBA 2022 All-Star Game primary logo.

The NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled the official logos for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The event and its associated festivities will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland on Feb. 20 next year.

The game will be significant as the NBA will be celebrating its 75th year. And unlike last night's Covid-affected All-Star event in Atlanta, the All-Star game will next year likely revert to its multi-day extravaganza format, with thousands of expected visitors and hours of national media exposure. That's why it was touted so aggressively as a selling point for public subsidies during the Q Deal debate.



The good news for locals, Monday morning, is that neither the 2022 event's primary logo nor its secondary spinoffs contain a guitar. Instead, the simple graphic design features a star merged with Cleveland's Terminal Tower. The colors and typefaces are the Cleveland Cavaliers'.

The absence of the guitar has been greeted with relief by those on social media who have grown weary of Cleveland's reliance on guitar imagery to celebrate Cleveland as a rock and roll capital.

Guitars featured prominently in the logos for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, the 2016 Republican National Convention, the 2007 NCAA Women's Final Four, and the 1997 NBA All-Star Game, the last time Cleveland hosted the NBA event.

The Terminal Tower motif is a small but crucial psychological step forward, according to this view.

click to enlarge One of the NBA 2022 All-Star Game's secondary logos.
  • One of the NBA 2022 All-Star Game's secondary logos.

***
