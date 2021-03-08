Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohioans 50 and Older Will Be Eligible for Covid Vaccine Beginning Thursday

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge MARYLAND NATIONAL GUARD/FLICKRCC
  • Maryland National Guard/FlickrCC
Gen-Xers, rejoice! Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday afternoon that due to excess supply of the coronavirus vaccine, the pool of eligible recipients will be expanded Thursday.

Starting on that day, all Ohioans aged 50 and older and those with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease can begin to get their Covid shots.



The announcement came shortly after DeWine and federal officials announced that the CSU Wolstein Center would open as a mass vaccination site, operated by FEMA, on March 17. The site will be one of 15 mass vaccination sites statewide and one of at least 18 FEMA sites across the country. 

Last week, Ohioans 60 and older, along with with those in certain professions (including law enforcement officers and funeral home workers) became eligible for the vaccine. Medical providers advised Gov. DeWine, though, that there were vaccines left over. Thus, the expansion.

There are close to 2 million Ohioans aged 50-59, a quarter of a million with end-stage kidney disease and about 170,000 with Type 2 Diabetes.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Closed Since 2018, Beloved Dive Venue Pat's in the Flats Has Now Been Sold Read More

  2. Michael Stanley Was Cleveland's Troubadour Read More

  3. What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson's One-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Read More

  4. Cleveland Bagel Co. and Bialy's Land on Food and Wine's List of the 50 Best Bagel Shops in America Read More

  5. Addressing Faculty, Cleveland State University Leadership Admits It Ignored Process in Hiring Douglas Dykes, Defends Decision Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation