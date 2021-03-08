Ohioans 50 and Older Will Be Eligible for Covid Vaccine Beginning Thursday

click to enlarge Maryland National Guard/FlickrCC

Gen-Xers, rejoice! Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday afternoon that due to excess supply of the coronavirus vaccine, the pool of eligible recipients will be expanded Thursday.Starting on that day, all Ohioans aged 50 and older and those with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease can begin to get their Covid shots.The announcement came shortly after DeWine and federal officials announced that the CSU Wolstein Center would open as a mass vaccination site, operated by FEMA, on March 17. The site will be one of 15 mass vaccination sites statewide and one of at least 18 FEMA sites across the country.Last week, Ohioans 60 and older, along with with those in certain professions (including law enforcement officers and funeral home workers) became eligible for the vaccine. Medical providers advised Gov. DeWine, though, that there were vaccines left over. Thus, the expansion.There are close to 2 million Ohioans aged 50-59, a quarter of a million with end-stage kidney disease and about 170,000 with Type 2 Diabetes.***