Local Singer-Songwriter Moises Borges To Deliver Livestreamed Concert on Friday

Courtesy of JWP Concerts

Jazz singer Moises Borges

During the pandemic, the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve has hosted a number of livestream concerts featuring local musicians, and at 8 p.m. on Friday, jazz singer Moises Borges will perform.He'll receive a little help from a few of his Northeast Ohio-based musician friends. Drummer and percussionist Dylan Moffitt, saxophonist and flautist Dave Kasper and bassist Gary Aprile will back Borges for the performance.Borges, who was born in Brazil but now calls Northeast Ohio his home, is a direct descendant from Africans and from the Pataxó indigenous ethnicity in south Bahia State in Brazil, and that heritage influences his music.He's currently recording a new album of original work that’ll feature contributions from international guest artists.Tickets are free, but donations are appreciated. To stream the Moises Borges concert, go to case.edu/maltzcenter/ and head to the series page. Look for "click here to stream!" for access to the concert.