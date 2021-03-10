Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Ohio Pie Co. Teases Out Likely Second Location in Rocky River

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

In a very crowded market, Ohio Pie Co. (1315 1/2 Pearl Rd., 330-741-4117) has made its presence known since opening two years ago. Pizza lovers routinely make pilgrimages to a colorful storefront in Brunswick to claim one, two, or more thick, square-cut pies. In fact, it’s not uncommon for the shop to run out of dough long before it runs out of daylight.

Still, many in Northeast Ohio have yet to try it because 30 minutes is a long way to travel for pizza, regardless how delicious it might be. For those people, Ohio Pie Co. just teased out a bit of good news. A social media post hinted at a new location – its second – in what looks to be the former Pizza Hut in Rocky River, located in the plaza with Whole Foods Market.



Scene reached out to owner Nick Robson for confirmation but received none. We'll update this post if and when we get confirmation and an estimated opening date. 

