Savage Love: My Friend's Relationships Always End Badly, And I Think She's to Blame

Joe Newton

Your friend must be one scary asshole — I mean, that would explain why her former romantic partners won't tell her she's an asshole and why her friends won't tell her that her assholery has consequences. Like getting dumped. And while her exes should've broken up with her before cheating on her, NBFCS, it sounds like both opted to slam their hands down on the self-destruct button instead. And who can blame them? Maybe they thought cheating would help them masc back up after enduring your friend's emasculating abuse — and that would be pretty fucked up if they thought that — or maybe they wanted to punish your asshole friend by engineering breakups every bit as painful for her as these relationships had been for them.But why they cheated isn't the question. You're wondering what, if anything, you should say to your friend about this pattern, i.e., that she's an asshole who emotionally abuses her romantic partners and it makes you and the rest of her friends uncomfortable.If you want your friend to know she's an asshole and needs help, NBFCS, you're going to have to say something. Assholes rarely have epiphanies. If you can't bring yourself to say what you need to say to her asshole face, put it in a letter, ask your mutual friends to co-sign, and email it to her. You might never hear from her again, NBFCS, but would that really be so terrible? Do you wanna be friends with someone who expects you to sit there silently while she verbally abuses her romantic partners and then expects you to sit and listen while she complains about her exes for hours? We both know the answer to that question, NBFCS, and it's fuck no. You've already started to cut this woman out of your life — you're in the process of breaking up with your friend — because her good qualities, whatever they might be, don't compensate for her assholery. You've got nothing to lose by leveling with this woman except for her company, which you do not enjoy. You can't condemn her exes for not having the courage to share their true feelings with her if you don't have the courage to do the same.No more details. Please. While I'm sure every last detail is fascinating, PLAY, what you need to do here is obvious — it's so obvious you've already tried to do it.Zooming out for a second: "He's a player" is just another way of saying "he's a liar." A player is a guy who tells someone what he thinks she wants to hear ("you're so special to me") to get into her pants. If a little play is all a person wants — if some sexual attention and whole bunch of compliments you know to be bullshit are what you want — then it doesn't matter if the guy is a player. His lies can go in one ear and out the other at the same time his dick goes in and out of you. But if you want something serious with this guy and you know you're being played, that's going to be painful. And if you want something serious with someone and you're hanging around with or fucking a player, that's a waste of your time.So, PLAY, do that thing again, that thing you already did, but stick to it this time. Tell this guy to stop contacting you, unfollow him on FB, and block his number and encourage your friends to do the same.P.S., I don't mean any offense whatsoever to those who breastfeed. It's not the breastfeeding that I find squicky. It's the idea of using my own breasts in a sexual way that has me suddenly feeling all conflicted and weirded out.I don't wanna ruin dick for you, BOOBS, but you do know men don't just ejaculate out of those things, right? Dicks serve more than one purpose. Dicks and nipples both have specific non-sexual purposes (peeing and breastfeeding), as well as specific sexual functions (ejaculating and, um, erogenous zoning). There are a lot of sensitive nerve endings and erectile tissues in and around our nipples, both the male and female varieties, and our nipples — like our assholes and our throats — don't just have a sexual use, they have a sexual purpose. Considering that we have more sex than we do children, BOOBS, you could argue that their sexual use is their highest and best use. Which means you aren't misusing your nipples when you derive pleasure from having them licked, sucked, clamped, etc., BOOBS. You're enjoying your nipples just as nature — natural selection and spontaneous mutation — intended them to be enjoyed.And if thinking about breastfeeding squicks you out, don't think about it — just like you don't think about piss when you suck your boyfriend's dick and I don't think about shit when I eat my boyfriend's ass.