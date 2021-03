Geraldo Rivera Says He's Pondering U.S. Senate Run

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Mustachioed right-wing TV and radio personality Geraldo Rivera announced on social media Wednesday that he was "pondering" running for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio to be vacated by Rob Portman next year. Cleveland.com confirmed the seriousness of Rivera's intentions in a follow-up interview. Rivera compared his politics to former St. Ignatius High School wide receiver Anthony Gonzales, now a Republican congressman in Rocky River, and said that while he disapproved of President Donald Trump's actions in office, he remained a lifelong friend.If he runs, Rivera will be a part of what is likely to be a crowded field. On the Republican side, former Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken and soulless boy wonder Josh Mandel have already declared. Among the Democrats, both Congressman Tim Ryan and former Ohio health director Amy Acton are considering running.Rivera has been a contributor on Fox News since 2001, and these days records his "Geraldo in Cleveland" show out of the WTAM/1100 studios. He has lived in Shaker Heights with his wife, Erica Levy, for the past few years. In the fall, the couple made local headlines for their conflicting political yard signs.***