Thursday, March 11, 2021

Bites

Plum Market Kitchen Now Open in University Circle’s Uptown District

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge Plum Market Kitchen is a joint venture of Plum Market, Case Western Reserve University and Bon Appétit Management Co. - BON APPÉTIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY
  • Bon Appétit Management Company
  • Plum Market Kitchen is a joint venture of Plum Market, Case Western Reserve University and Bon Appétit Management Co.
Plum Market Kitchen (11473 Euclid Ave., 216-340-7586) is now open. The Detroit-based “urban market concept” is known for all-natural groceries, apothecary and wellness items. The 12,000-square-foot grocery opened in the space formerly occupied by Constantino’s Market, which closed in spring of 2020. The venture is the result of a partnership between Plum Market, Bon Appétit Management Company and Case Western Reserve University.

“The addition of Plum Market Kitchen to the Uptown retail district brings an innovative, health-conscious grocery and dining operation to serve the university’s faculty, staff and students as well as the University Circle community,” Richard Jamieson, Vice President for Campus Services at Case Western Reserve, said in a release. “This new operation, made possible through our strong partnership with Bon Appétit, will provide an excellent dining venue while meeting the vital grocery needs of area shoppers.”



Plum Market operates approximately 20 different locations in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana, most of which focus on seasonal, organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables. Those items are joined by all-natural meats and sustainable seafood, deli and cheese departments, a bakery and a prepared foods section. Most Plum Markets feature an extensive wine, beer and spirits department as well, with wine bars that offer themed tastings. Shoppers can also expect cold-pressed juices, a coffee bar and an “apothecary” that offers natural skin care, vitamins and herbal supplements.

Tags: , , ,

