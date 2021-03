Dinosaur Jr. To Play the Agora in October

click to enlarge Cara Totman

Indie rockers Dinosaur Jr.

Given that a band like Dinosaur Jr. is used to touring constantly, the shutdown from the pandemic must have really thrown it for a loop.Ready, willing and able to hit the road as soon as it’s safely possible, the group just announced dates for a fall tour.Singer-guitarist J. Mascis has many personal friends in town, so it’s no surprise the jaunt includes a Cleveland date. Dinosaur Jr. will perform on Oct. 1 at the Agora.

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 19.The tour supports the forthcoming album,