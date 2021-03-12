Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Dropkick Murphys Announce Details for St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Dropkick Murphys. - SHANNON SWEENEY
  • Shannon Sweeney
  • Dropkick Murphys.
A terrific Irish punk band that always draws big, rowdy crowds when it plays here in Cleveland, Dropkick Murphys will not have a local gig celebrating St. Patrick's Day for the second year in a row.

Instead, it'll offer St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021... Still Locked Down. The stream will be free, and it goes live at 7 p.m. on March 17.



Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down is presented by Boston-area tech company Pega (a provider of digital transformation software) and fueled by Death Wish Coffee, a sponsor of group and its Claddagh Fund, the band’s organization that raises funds for the most underfunded charities that support vulnerable populations in Boston and Philadelphia.

During the concert, Dropkick Murphys will preview some tracks from the forthcoming Turn Up That Dial.

Access Still Locked Down via DKMstream.com and Death Wish Coffee’s Facebook page.

Conscious of the severity of the pandemic, the band will perform a socially distanced show on an arena-sized stage with a full LED screen and a brand new video show. During the performance, it'll pass the "virtual hat” to take donations to help support pay employees. A portion of donations will go to charity too. Those who donate in advance or during the stream will see their name scroll across the ticker at the bottom of the screen during the show.

Here's to hoping the band returns to town in 2022 to properly celebrate the holiday in person.

