Friday, March 12, 2021

Bites

Youngstown-Based StoneFruit Coffee Co. to Open in Former Pour Cleveland Spot This Spring

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge The Pour Cleveland space downtown will become the latest location for Youngstown-based StoneFruit Coffee Co. - JUSTIN POSEY
  • Justin Posey
  • The Pour Cleveland space downtown will become the latest location for Youngstown-based StoneFruit Coffee Co.

It’s been less than one month since Pour Cleveland owner Charlie Eisenstat announced that he was closing his eight-year-old retail shop downtown, but already the space has been claimed by another coffee roaster and retailer. Joshua Langenheim of StoneFruit Coffee Co. says the goal is to open the doors sometime this April.

Langenheim launched his Youngstown-based company just five years ago, but already has expanded with locations in Boardman, Poland, Canfield and downtown Youngstown.



“This will make our fifth location and we’re super-excited to bring our brand and product to downtown Cleveland,” Langenheim says. “It’s really a very exciting step for us. Getting into the city, I think, should be everybody’s goal. And this is the heart of it.”

When it comes to coffee, Langenheim adds, “We do everything in house. We source it, we roast it, we grind it, we brew it, we drink it, we love it.”

The Cleveland location will receive freshly roasted coffee from the main roastery in Boardman every three days. It is sold by the cup and by the bag. The coffee is available as pour-over cups, espressos, Americanos, lattes, frappuccinos and many other variations.

As for food options, the owner states, “We let the market dictate that. Every one of our locations has a space for baked goods, and I do have a bakery at my Boardman location, but I also want to see what the Cleveland market has to offer. We’ve had a lot of luck when it comes to working with local vendors and see if we can’t partner with some of those vendors.”

Langenheim is inheriting an attractive turnkey coffee shop, but he does plan to make a few adjustments.

“I want to make it a little more Cleveland vibrant, if you will,” he says, adding that a Cleveland-themed mural is in the works.

When it does open around mid-April, StoneFruit likely will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. but Langenheim intends to expand those hours into the evening down the road.

