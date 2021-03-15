Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, March 15, 2021

Fox 8 Report: Covid Vaccine Doesn't Prevent You From Dying From Other Stuff

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge FOX 8 HEADLINE SCREENGRAB
  • Fox 8 headline screengrab

In 'big if true' news: Fox 8 this weekend reported that some people who have gotten the Covid vaccine have somehow still died of other stuff.

As it turns out, the Covid vaccine does not grant immortality, nor does it prevent one from dying of cancer, or a heart attack, or renal failure, or any other of the many things that cause human beings to expire.



The basis for the breaking news story were 63 Ohio deaths reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which allows literally anyone to make a report with any or no supporting evidence, after some two million Ohioans have received one of the Covid vaccines. Demographically, those recipients skew older, as the state's first stages of the rollout included residents over the age of 60.

The motivation for the story, one could surmise, was optimal SEO on a story about vaccines and deaths, even though the CDC has reported that, “A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths” after more than 100 million vaccine doses have been given across the country.

While Fox 8 possibly preps a followup story detailing how some Ohioans that have recently died have, at some point in their lives, enjoyed a breakfast of an omelet and a glass of orange juice, health officials have been waging a critical battle to win the confidence of the general public, spreading the message far and wide that science has proven the vaccine to be safe.

With a claim to the largest audience in Northeast Ohio among all TV stations, and by a wide margin, one would hope that Fox 8 would use its outsized megaphone to amplify that message responsibly. Blasting out that "dozens have died among those vaccinated," despite the meat and bones of the story itself, is simply conspiratorial chum for the internet, and saying that the deaths are "not linked" unnecessarily gives credence to the idea that there was a question whether they were in the first place.

Get your shot. 

