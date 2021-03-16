All Ohioans 16 and Older Will Be Eligible for Covid Vaccine March 29

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

Mike DeWine at CSU 3/16/21

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday morning at Cleveland State University that all Ohioans aged 16 and older will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine on March 29.DeWine, delivering remarks on the occasion of the opening of the mass vaccination site at CSU's Wolstein Center, said that the supply of vaccines from the federal government would be rising significantly by 3/29. Furthermore, the consensus from the medical community was that eligibility should be expanded.On Friday, Ohioans aged 40 and older, and those with cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity will become eligible.Currently, Ohioans 50 and older are eligible. The state is getting roughly 400,000 doses per week. About 210,000 people will be vaccinated at the Wolstein mass vaccination site.