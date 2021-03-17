Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Scene & Heard

20-Year-Old Lorain Man Arrested by Feds for Assaulting Officer During Capitol Riot

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 2:48 PM

FBI EVIDENCE STILL
  • FBI evidence still

Agents from the FBI this morning arrested 20-year-old Lorain resident Clifford Mackrell for allegedly assaulting a police officer on Jan. 6th outside the Capitol as the riot began, among other offenses.

Federal investigators used open source video taken that day that appeared to show Mackrell striking an officer and grabbing at his gas mask to capture a still image of Mackrell's face, later shared publicly as they sought his identity.



A tipster told the FBI the man looked like someone named Cliff who graduated from Wellington High School in 2018. Public databases and a Facebook search warrant helped piece together the rest of the picture.

Mackrell was arrested on charges including forcibly assaulting an officer, knowingly entering a restricted building, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, and violent entry/disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

The complaint can be read below. (Mobile users may have to switch to desktop view.)
PDF CLIFFORD_MACKRELL.pdf

