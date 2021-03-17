Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Jeni's Ice Cream Collaborating With Dolly Parton on New Flavor, and We Can't Wait

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 9:26 AM

161026567_10165226137035492_8762957568219536420_o.jpg


An upcoming collaboration between a music icon and an Ohio-based ice cream shop surely will taste like heaven.



Columbus-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams had been teasing a new flavor collaboration in recent days, asking on March 8, “Hypothetically speaking, say we had a new collab flavor in the works. What do you hope it is?”

Social media readers naturally responded with their favorite ingredients and local chefs.

But they were wrong. Waaaaaaaay wrong.

Jeni’s × Dolly Parton. Benefitting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. COMING SOON. jenis.com/dolly

Posted by Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams on Monday, March 15, 2021

Dolly Parton, patron saint of both kindness and rhinestones, will be the inspiration behind the upcoming flavor and may even help develop it. Jeni’s is being cagey with details, even as the shop completely blasted Instagram with a glorious multi-post, illustrated tribute to the queen of our hearts.

At the moment, we know that the upcoming flavor will benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library, which sends a free book each month to kids until they turn 5 years old. A March 15 post from Jeni’s indicates that the flavor is “Specially made for Dolly Parton.”

Tags: , , ,

