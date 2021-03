Playhouse Square Announces First Live Shows Since Start of Pandemic

click to enlarge Jeff Niesel

Playhouse Square returns to action in 2021



Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” THE CHOIR OF MAN features a cast of world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists celebrating a range of popular artists and musical styles, from Paul Simon and Adele to Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katie Perry and more. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The lights are going back on at Playhouse Square.After a year with no live stage action in Cleveland's venerable theater district, the curtains will be going up once again beginning June 11 for a monthlong run of "The Choir of Man" at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. While capacity with be limited and social distancing and masking guidelines will be enforced, the arrival of a real live musical with an in-person audience is just about the best news of the week and yet another sign that life is returning to normal.Tickets ($59-$79 and sold in two, four and six-person pods) go on sale today at 11 a.m.“The Choir of Man has loved Cleveland since we first toured the states in 2018 so we are thrilled to sit down at Playhouse Square for a little while," creator Nic Doodson said in a press release.Here's how Playhouse Square describes the show:“This is the moment we have been waiting for,” Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci said. “It gives me great joy to say that we can begin welcoming guests back to Playhouse Square, and we will do so with health and safety as our first priority.”