Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Arts District

Playhouse Square Announces First Live Shows Since Start of Pandemic

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge Playhouse Square returns to action in 2021 - JEFF NIESEL
  • Jeff Niesel
  • Playhouse Square returns to action in 2021

The lights are going back on at Playhouse Square.

After a year with no live stage action in Cleveland's venerable theater district, the curtains will be going up once again beginning June 11 for a monthlong run of "The Choir of Man" at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.



While capacity with be limited and social distancing and masking guidelines will be enforced, the arrival of a real live musical with an in-person audience is just about the best news of the week and yet another sign that life is returning to normal.

Tickets ($59-$79 and sold in two, four and six-person pods) go on sale today at 11 a.m.

“The Choir of Man has loved Cleveland since we first toured the states in 2018 so we are thrilled to sit down at Playhouse Square for a little while," creator Nic Doodson said in a press release.

Here's how Playhouse Square describes the show:

Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” THE CHOIR OF MAN features a cast of world-class tap dancers, singers, and  instrumentalists celebrating a range of popular artists and musical styles, from Paul Simon and Adele to Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katie Perry and more. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. 


“This is the moment we have been waiting for,” Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci said. “It gives me great joy to say that we can begin welcoming guests back to Playhouse Square, and we will do so with health and safety as our first priority.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

  2. All Ohioans 16 and Older Will Be Eligible for Covid Vaccine March 29 Read More

  3. Has Cavs Center Andre Drummond Been Traded Yet? Read More

  4. Special Grog Shop Vans Merch Now for Sale to Benefit Club Read More

  5. Fox 8 Report: Covid Vaccine Doesn't Prevent You From Dying From Other Stuff Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation