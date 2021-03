Cleveland Restaurant Week To-Go Starts Today

click to enlarge

Jabs in arms may be at record highs and Covid stats may be near lows, but life isn't quite returning to normal just yet.While we wait, there are still plenty of ways to support the places that have been hit the hardest during the last year, including local restaurants. Cleveland Independent Restaurant Week To-Go starts today and runs through March 31, with 32 of your favorite local establishments offering prix-fixe menus and specials to take home."This may be the last time we feature takeout menus for Cleveland Restaurant Week," Cleveland Independents said. "By November, the next time we celebrate this event, we hope to welcome you indoors. By then, we'll be cheering on the Browns. The pandemic may be behind us. Today all we know is that whether it's takeout or dine-in, we're there for you. Be there for us. Show your support."