Kent State Grad Launches New Instagram Live Series, 'Different Folks, Different Strokes'

Different Strokes, Different Folks host Katherine Wilkes.

A graduate of Kent State University who has a BA in Communication Studies with a focus on Public Communication, Katherine Wilkes has worked as an event planner, social media specialist and consultant, radio host, standup comedian, panelist, actor, dancer (swing) and writer.She can now add Instagram Live host to her resume.Wilkes recently launched a new Instagram Live series,, with an interview with Nila Morton, a black disabled woman/college student.is a live series about me interviewing people from taboo backgrounds,” she says in a press release. “I have been a Clevelander for most of my life. I take pride in where I come from. The topics will include people talking about being professional in backgrounds from exotic dancing to women's health expertise. I am going to talk about my background, so you get a gist of me professionally.”Courtesy of Wilkes, here's the upcoming schedule of sessions:3/19 Friday, Nika at 5pm EST Black with Muscular Dystrophy in 20213/20 Saturday, Eryanna 8:15a, 8:15p EST Black, MUA, and Sexuality3/21 Sunday, Taylor 1pm Army Wife, Army Life3/24 Wednesday noon EST, Brandon- Urban Fish Farm3/27 Saturday 10a-2pm EST, Jason- Frat Guy, Young Dad, Prim and Pitted, Tyler- Modern Catholicism, Cleveland Sports, News Reporter4/10 Saturday noon + 3pm EST, Shelby- Viking Rock, Tanis Parenteau- House of Cards & The Entertainment Industry4/11 Sunday 1pm EST- Sam- Crossfit4/17 Saturday noon-2pm EST, Bob Burg, Athena Tha Goddess5/1 Saturday 1pm EST, Beau- Trans and Pelvis5/15 Saturday 1pm EST- Cinnri Starling- Art & Pelvis5/16 Sunday 1pm EST Anna- Daycare Teacher to Idaho Education5/22 Saturday 1pm EST, Jess Pinn- Women's Health, Women's Pleasure, Female Mutilation5/29 Saturday 1pm EST Ray- Standup Comedy and Wrestling