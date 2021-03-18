Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Arts District

Kent State Grad Launches New Instagram Live Series, 'Different Folks, Different Strokes'

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge Different Strokes, Different Folks host Katherine Wilkes. - KATHERINE WILKES
  • Katherine Wilkes
  • Different Strokes, Different Folks host Katherine Wilkes.
A graduate of Kent State University who has a BA in Communication Studies with a focus on Public Communication, Katherine Wilkes has worked as an event planner, social media specialist and consultant, radio host, standup comedian, panelist, actor, dancer (swing) and writer.

She can now add Instagram Live host to her resume.



Wilkes recently launched a new Instagram Live series, Different Folks, Different Strokes, with an interview with Nila Morton, a black disabled woman/college student.

Wilkes can be found at instagram.com/thatwomankat/.

DFDS is a live series about me interviewing people from taboo backgrounds,” she says in a press release. “I have been a Clevelander for most of my life. I take pride in where I come from. The topics will include people talking about being professional in backgrounds from exotic dancing to women's health expertise. I am going to talk about my background, so you get a gist of me professionally.”

Courtesy of Wilkes, here's the upcoming schedule of sessions:

3/19 Friday, Nika at 5pm EST Black with Muscular Dystrophy in 2021
3/20 Saturday, Eryanna 8:15a, 8:15p EST Black, MUA, and Sexuality
3/21 Sunday, Taylor 1pm Army Wife, Army Life
3/24 Wednesday noon EST, Brandon- Urban Fish Farm
3/27 Saturday 10a-2pm EST, Jason- Frat Guy, Young Dad, Prim and Pitted, Tyler- Modern Catholicism, Cleveland Sports, News Reporter
4/10 Saturday noon + 3pm EST, Shelby- Viking Rock, Tanis Parenteau- House of Cards & The Entertainment Industry
4/11 Sunday 1pm EST- Sam- Crossfit
4/17 Saturday noon-2pm EST, Bob Burg, Athena Tha Goddess
5/1 Saturday 1pm EST, Beau- Trans and Pelvis
5/15 Saturday 1pm EST- Cinnri Starling- Art & Pelvis
5/16 Sunday 1pm EST Anna- Daycare Teacher to Idaho Education
5/22 Saturday 1pm EST, Jess Pinn- Women's Health, Women's Pleasure, Female Mutilation
5/29 Saturday 1pm EST Ray- Standup Comedy and Wrestling

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

  2. 20-Year-Old Lorain Man Arrested by Feds for Assaulting Officer During Capitol Riot Read More

  3. Ohio's COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again Read More

  4. The Beginner's Guide to the Harrowing Soullessness of Josh Mandel Read More

  5. Playhouse Square Announces First Live Shows Since Start of Pandemic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation