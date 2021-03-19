Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 19, 2021

Scene & Heard

Congressional Primary Election to Replace Marcia Fudge Set for Aug. 3

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge Scene archival photo of voting location - ERIC SANDY/SCENE
  • Eric Sandy/Scene
  • Scene archival photo of voting location

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the special primary election to replace congresswoman Marcia Fudge, who was recently sworn in as President Joe Biden's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, won't be held until Aug. 3.

The general election for the seat will be held three months later, on Nov. 2, the same day Clevelanders will elect the mayor and city councilpeople.



For Fudge's seat — in a rock-solid, gerrymandered Democratic district created for Lou Stokes in the early 90s and held only by Stokes, Stephanie Tubbs-Jones and Fudge — the general election will be a formality. The winner of the Democratic primary will be expected to win the seat.

Seven candidates have already entered the race, with Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and local Democratic party chair Shontel Brown and former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders surrogate Nina Turner considered the two frontrunners. Former Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson and former state senator Shirley Smith are also running. Others may yet enter the fray and have until early May to file paperwork for their candidacies.

With the current schedule, the 11th congressional district will be without an official representative for most of 2021. DeWine and LaRose blamed the lengthy appointment process of Fudge and the costs associated with additional special elections for the delay, but said the timeframe was not out of the ordinary and would give both voters and candidates time to participate in the process.

When Stephanie Tubbs-Jones died in office in 2008, Marcia Fudge won both a special election to serve the final month of Tubbs-Jones' term and the general election for the full term beginning in 2009.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Got Your Covid Vaccine(s)? Get a Market Garden Beer for Ten Cents Read More

  2. Berea-Based Boss ChicknBeer Expanding to Bay Village with Seven Hills to Follow Read More

  3. Lakewood Passes Pay to Stay Legislation, A Win For Tenants' Rights Read More

  4. Cleveland Restaurant Week To-Go Starts Today Read More

  5. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation