CSU President Harlan Sands Gets Contract Extension to 2026

Harlan Sands, CSU

As the Cleveland State University Vikings prepare to play for the third time ever in the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament Friday night, and as the Wolstein Center has been transformed into a Covid-19 mass vaccination site — the largest such site in Ohio — CSU president Harlan Sands got some additional job security.Sands, previously the CFO of the Wharton School of Business, was hired in 2018 to replace retiring president Ronald Berkman. He was given a contract that was set to expire in 2023. Thursday, the university's board of trustees voted to extend that contract until 2026, citing increased enrollment, robust donations, new community partnerships and a "greatly improved financial foundation."“Harlan is a dynamic leader and there is no one our board would rather have leading us during this time of great change and challenge,” said David Gunning, chair of the CSU Board of Trustees, in a press release.Hilariously, the board noted that over the past three years, Sands has "recruited and empowered" new faculty and staff leaders across the university.No one was mentioned by name, but one rather doubts this referred to the university's recent controversial hiring of Douglas Dykes in a senior HR role, covered assiduously by cleveland.com. CSU passed over other qualified candidates to provide a soft landing for the disgraced former Cuyahoga County employee who pleaded guilty in 2020 to two misdemeanors related to lies he told about reimbursing the county for money he was accused of improperly providing as a signing bonus.Tuesday, at a press conference launching the Wolstein mass vaccination site, Sands said he was bowled over by the visionary leadership of local, state and federal partners in the effort. He thanked the board for their confidence Thursday.“There is nowhere I would rather be than here at CSU representing and supporting our faculty and staff as they transform student lives every day,” he said.***