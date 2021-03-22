Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, March 22, 2021

DeWine To Open Up Vaccines to Everyone Early, Assuming Appointments are Available. (They Are. Go Get the Shot)

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Mike DeWine at CSU 3/16/21 - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Mike DeWine at CSU 3/16/21

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce Monday afternoon that any Ohioan 16 and over will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine a week earlier than previously announced, if doses would be going to waste otherwise.

The expected announcement, reported first by the Statehouse News Bureau, is partly a response to rural health directors who have already informally opened up Covid-19 vaccine appointments to everyone to ensure that all available doses are being administered.



DeWine announced last week, at the soft launch of the CSU Wolstein Center mass vaccination site, that the expanded eligibility would go into effect on March 29. Due to what is clearly an abundance of available appointments, he will modify the schedule. Everyone should be good to go from now on. 

DeWine will likely stress that Ohioans in their 20s and 30s should only be signing up for appointments if the vaccines would be going to waste. But that's how they've been operating for weeks. Appointments are available. The Wolstein site will have hundreds of open slots in the next several weeks. All Ohioans should interpret the announcement as a green light to schedule an appointment at their earliest convenience.

Ohio has been getting roughly 400,000 vaccine doses per week through the month of March. DeWine announced that "significantly more" would be coming the week of March 29, (probably in the neighborhood of 500,000 doses.)

The supply, in other words, should be more than enough to accommodate demand. So don't feel bad. Don't feel like you're skipping an elderly or socially vulnerable person in line. Efforts have been ongoing for months to vaccinate the state's oldest and most medically vulnerable residents, and more than 300 agencies and community partners have been working in Cuyahoga County to get shots to communities of color and other marginalized groups, including those experiencing homelessness. 

The infrastructure is in place to vaccinate a huge number of people downtown. Go get the shot at Wolstein or wherever you can, whenever you can.   

***
