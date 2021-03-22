Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 22, 2021

Scene & Heard

NFL Announces Details of 'Large, Live, In-Person' 2021 Draft in Cleveland, Including Fan Events and Musical Performances

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY NFL
  • Courtesy NFL

The NFL today announced some initial details for the upcoming NFL draft festivities in Cleveland taking place April 29 to May 1 that include limited in-person attendance at an outdoor stage next to FirstEnergy Stadium and Lake Erie where Commissioner Roger Goodell will welcome players to their new teams, musical performances at the Rock Hall and fan events inside and around the stadium.

Masks will be mandatory and access to the immediate stage area will be limited to people already vaccinated against Covid and picked by the teams as well as the league and host city.



Specific limits on capacity will be set at a later date by the city of Cleveland and the state of Ohio, and while it won't allow the crowd sizes of pre-pandemic NFL Drafts it will still be a marquee affair and the largest event in Cleveland since the 2016 RNC.

“We have been characterizing it as a ‘large, live, in-person event,'” said Greater Cleveland Sports Commission CEO David Gilbert told the Sports Business Journal, but, “... not everybody who wants to get in will be able to get in.”

Still, thousands are expected to safely descend on downtown Cleveland with about as much fanfare as one could hope for given the current public health situation. Separate from fan attendees, some 6,000 reporters and staff are expected to work the event.

The lakeside setup near the Great Lakes Science Center will include live outdoor performances at the Rock Hall and the stadium will be open to some number of fans to watch festivities on giant video screens and attempt field goals on the field itself, among other entertainment options.

In addition to representing some return to normalcy as coronavirus numbers dip and jabs in arms continue apace, the NFL hopes to use the event to spread a pro-vax message to help get the world back to normal quicker.

“This draft in particular feels like it represents hope beyond that, because we hope to role model and showcase a bit of what a brighter future continues to look like, in terms of being able to do live, in-person events safely,” NFL Exec VP/Club Business & League Events Peter O’Reilly told the SBJ.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. DeWine To Open Up Vaccines to Everyone Early, Assuming Appointments are Available. (They Are. Go Get the Shot) Read More

  2. Former Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed Officially Launches Mayoral Campaign Read More

  3. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

  4. The Beginner's Guide to the Harrowing Soullessness of Josh Mandel Read More

  5. Area Asshole Tries and Succeeds in Getting Temporarily Banned From Twitter to Advance Bullshit Talking Point Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation