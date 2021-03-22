Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, March 22, 2021

Bites

Texas Roadhouse CEO Takes Own Life After Suffering 'Unbearable' COVID-19 Symptoms

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM

Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. - INSTAGRAM / WORLDWIDETWEETS2
  • Instagram / worldwidetweets2
  • Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died.

Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, died by suicide last Thursday after suffering from severe post-COVID symptoms, according to a statement from the company. He was 65.

“Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable,” the statement read.



The statement said Taylor experienced severe tinnitus — among other symptoms — following a COVID-19 diagnosis. Tinnitus is a common condition involving ringing or other noises in one or both ears, and experts say coronavirus can exacerbate existing tinnitus problems.

According to the AP News, Taylor had recently committed to funding a clinical study to help military members suffering with tinnitus.

“Kent leaves an unmatched legacy as a people-first leader, which is why he often said that Texas Roadhouse was a people company that just happened to serve steaks,” the restaurant chain's statement said.

Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse restaurant in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana, and expanded to 610 restaurants in 49 states — including the location in Brooklyn on Northcliff Ave. Texas Roadhouse is based in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Tags: , ,

