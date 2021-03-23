Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Ministry Reschedules Its Industrial Strength Tour, Including Agora Date, for Fall

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM

DERICK SMITH
  • Derick Smith
Update: Ministry has just announced yet another set of rescheduled dates for its tour in support of the 30th anniversary of The Mind Is a Terrible Thing To Taste. The band originally intended to play the Agora last summer but then pushed the tour to spring of this year, only to reschedule the dates once again.

The group now intends to perform on Oct. 9 at the Agora. Tickets for Ministry's Industrial Strength show are on sale now.



Front Line Assembly will open the shows along with the hard rock act Helmet. KMFDM is no longer on the bill.

In addition to celebrating the anniversary of The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste, the tour will also mark the band's 40th anniversary. The group will perform new material from an upcoming 15th studio album as well.

“With current COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to again move our scheduled March/April 2021 U.S. tour to October/November 2021 and hoping normalcy returns by then," says frontman Al Jourgensen in a statement. "With vaccinations and better care happening, we all feel the fall is realistic. We can’t wait to get out there and play not only The Mind Is a Terrible Thing To Taste material for you all but some stuff off our new album as well. Stay safe and see you in the fall!”

According to press materials, all original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates in October and November, and ticket holders can receive refunds at the point of purchase.

Original Post 1/14/2020: In honor of the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s revolutionary album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste, band leader Al Jorgensen recently announced the dates of what he's calling the Industrial Strength Tour.

The jaunt comes to the Agora Theatre on July 13. KMFDM and Front Line Assembly join the bill.

“The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day,” says Jorgensen in a press release. “But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”

Released in November of 1989, The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste features the hit singles “Thieves,” “Burning Inside” and “So What.”

Beginning today, Blabbermouth is  hosting an exclusive resale. You can find the presale code at blabbermouth.net/. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. DeWine To Open Up Vaccines to Everyone Early, Assuming Appointments are Available. (They Are. Go Get the Shot) Read More

  2. Texas Roadhouse CEO Takes Own Life After Suffering 'Unbearable' COVID-19 Symptoms Read More

  3. Got Your Covid Vaccine? Get a Free Krispy Kreme Donut Every Day This Year Read More

  4. NFL Announces Details of 'Large, Live, In-Person' 2021 Draft in Cleveland, Including Fan Events and Musical Performances Read More

  5. Cleveland Celebrates the Life of Michael Stanley on Thursday With Debut of New Songs, Ceremony at Rock Hall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation