Wednesday, March 24, 2021

C-Notes

Jinjer's Coming to America Tour Heading to House of Blues in November

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge Ukrainian rockers Jinjer. - ALINA CHERNOHOR
  • Alina Chernohor
  • Ukrainian rockers Jinjer.
The Ukrainian modern metal act Jinjer just announced the official rescheduling of its 2020 North American tour, dubbed Coming to America 2021.

The jaunt features special guest Suicide Silence, and it includes a Nov. 16 date at House of Blues.



Tickets for Coming to America 2021 will become available for presale via Live Nation and local venues starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to a press release, tickets for the original 2020 dates will be honored.

