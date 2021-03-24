Join the #StopAsianHate March in Cleveland's AsiaTown This Sunday Afternoon

Northeast Ohioans are invited to join the #StopAsianHate march this Sunday afternoon in AsiaTown to show "solidarity for a peaceful rally and march through AsiaTown to honor the lives we have lost in Atlanta last week and to stand with our community to show that this is our home," AsiaTown Cleveland said.Attendees are asked to gather at 1 p.m. at the southwest corner of East 33rd and Payne.The march, which comes after a wave of hate and violence directed at the AAPI community in the last year, is organized by AsiaTown Cleveland, OCA Cleveland, ASIA Inc., OPAWL and APAPA Ohio."Gather with us to hear from local AAPI leaders and allies about what we can do, right here in Cleveland, to stop anti-Asian hate. And show your support for our residents, workers, businesses, and community members. In a year where we have all been told to 'go home,' we hold this space to show our community that this is our home."