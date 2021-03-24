Mayor Frank Jackson Abruptly Exits Tele Town Hall Due to Medical Emergency

click to enlarge Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video

Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson abruptly exited a tele town hall event Wednesday evening due to what he called a medical emergency.Jackson was conducting the virtual event, which streamed live on the city's Facebook page, from his home. He did not sound in personal distress when he announced his departure and apologized to the attendees for signing off early."I will talk to everybody later," Jackson said. "The people on the line can follow up and answer any questions."Jackson was joined on the call by the city's youth chief, Tracy Martin-Thompson, the director of health, Brian Kimball and police chief Calvin Williams.After brief opening remarks, a live Q&A with residents had touched on subjects ranging from the safety of the coronavirus vaccine to the city's police chase policy.