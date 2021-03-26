Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, March 26, 2021

Jeni's Ice Cream Announces 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie' Flavor Honoring Dolly Parton

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM

Columbus-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has announced its new collaboration flavor inspired by music icon Dolly Parton. And while it's not a "pint of ambition" or "I will always love cashews," it's equally as exciting.



Jeni's new flavor is Strawberry Pretzel Pie, crafted as an "ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths."

The treat is described as having "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream and lipstick red strawberry sauce."

Proceeds from the pints will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to children under the age of 5. (TThe program currently has a partnership with the Campbell County Public Library, local schools and independent school districts in Bellevue, Dayton, Fort Thomas and Newport to mail a monthly book to kids.)

Jeni's says Strawberry Pretzel Pie will be released at noon on April 8 at jenis.com and at scoop shops when they open. There's a limit of two pints per purchase and they expect it to sell out quickly; they only made 10,000 pints.

"To give everybody an equal shot of getting it, most of the pints will be available online for nationwide shipping," reads the website. "The remainder will be split across our shops. If you prefer to buy the flavor from your neighborhood shop, we recommend getting there early (like before open) on release day. Otherwise, your best bet will be to buy it online at noon the day it drops. We can’t guarantee availability (or reserve pints), so please plan accordingly!"

