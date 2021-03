Local Indie Rockers Learning Curve Release Music Video for New Single

Courtesy of Learning Curve

A few years ago, an acoustic project helmed by local singer-guitarist Erick Smyczek morphed into the indie rock act Learning Curve after Smyczek met drummer Alex Christian."One laid back practice later, and they knew their musical chemistry was special," reads a press release about the duo that went on to record and release its first single, “Chatterbox,” with producer Steve Perrino (Sonder Bombs, Heart Attack Man, Envoi)."Chatterbox” garnered a thousand plays on streaming services in just a few short months, and the band hit the local circuit, playing venues such as the Grog Shop, Mahalls 20 Lanes and the now-shuttered Phantasy.Learning Curve has teamed up with Perrino once again to record its debut EP,, and the group has just released a music video for the feel-good Weezer-like single "Crack a Smile."The EP is due out next month.