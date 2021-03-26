Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 26, 2021

Bites

Prosperity Social Club To Host Socially Distanced Dyngus Day Celebration

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Prosperity Social Club will feature a special Dyngus Day menu. - COURTESY OF PROSPERITY SOCIAL CLUB
  • Courtesy of Prosperity Social Club
  • Prosperity Social Club will feature a special Dyngus Day menu.
The pandemic wiped out last year’s Dyngus Day celebration at Prosperity Social Club, but this year, the club has made adjustments for social distancing and put the annual end-of-Lent celebration back on its calendar.

“Rest assured, it will taste and sound like a joyous end-of-Lent celebration should,” says owner Bonnie Flinner in a press release about how Prosperity will rotate through three seated shows (12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.) on Monday, April 5, for those interested in celebrating the day known as Wet Monday.



Accordionist Stan Mejac will perform at the event; advance reservations are required.

“With small tables spread apart and acrylic hanging, our main room seating will be at a premium,” says Flinner, noting that there will be a $6 per person music fee for the dining room tables.

The back room and patio will be open without a cover.

A special menu will feature house-made potato pancakes, loaded pierogi, Hungarian- and Polish-style stuffed cabbage, pork schnitzel, an ethnic platter, a beer- battered fish fry and apple-raisin bread pudding.

“Our kielbaski sandwich with bacon sauerkraut, stadium mustard hollandaise, onion straws and handcut fries is a fun, filling twist on the traditional,” says Flinner.

Prosperity’s kitchen will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Limited curbside pickup will be available with pre-order.

When not seated, patrons must wear masks.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Prosperity Social Club, Dyngus Day

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Frank Jackson Abruptly Exits Tele Town Hall Due to Medical Emergency Read More

  2. With the Addition of Pearl's Kitchen, Sauce the City Food Hall in Ohio City is Fully Occupied Read More

  3. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on His New Puppy, an American Bulldog Read More

  4. Shot to Life: A Dispatch From the Wolstein Center Mass Covid Vaccination Site Read More

  5. Eric Williams Has Reopened El Carnicero and Momocho for Dine-In Service Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation