Prosperity Social Club To Host Socially Distanced Dyngus Day Celebration

Prosperity Social Club will feature a special Dyngus Day menu.

The pandemic wiped out last year’s Dyngus Day celebration at Prosperity Social Club , but this year, the club has made adjustments for social distancing and put the annual end-of-Lent celebration back on its calendar.“Rest assured, it will taste and sound like a joyous end-of-Lent celebration should,” says owner Bonnie Flinner in a press release about how Prosperity will rotate through three seated shows (12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.) on Monday, April 5, for those interested in celebrating the day known as Wet Monday.Accordionist Stan Mejac will perform at the event; advance reservations are required.“With small tables spread apart and acrylic hanging, our main room seating will be at a premium,” says Flinner, noting that there will be a $6 per person music fee for the dining room tables.The back room and patio will be open without a cover.A special menu will feature house-made potato pancakes, loaded pierogi, Hungarian- and Polish-style stuffed cabbage, pork schnitzel, an ethnic platter, a beer- battered fish fry and apple-raisin bread pudding.“Our kielbaski sandwich with bacon sauerkraut, stadium mustard hollandaise, onion straws and handcut fries is a fun, filling twist on the traditional,” says Flinner.Prosperity’s kitchen will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Limited curbside pickup will be available with pre-order.When not seated, patrons must wear masks.