Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 29, 2021

Film

Capitol Theatre to Launch Centennial Campaign April 8, Will Open for First Public Screening July 17

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM

Capitol! Capitol! - @CAPITOLW65TH
  • @CapitolW65th
  • Capitol! Capitol!
Cleveland Cinemas' Capitol Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District will celebrate its 100th birthday on April 8 by launching a $100,000 fundraising drive and a 100-day countdown to its first live screening in more than a year.

The $100,000 fundraising goal is to keep the lights on in both the short and long terms. It's being framed as a "centennial and sustainability" fund. The money raised will pay for operations after a year of virtually no income. The Capitol closed its doors in March, 2020 and has remain closed for the duration of the pandemic. 



“It’s been difficult having the Capitol go dark for so long, but this centennial milestone gives us hope for its future,” said Adam Stalder, Executive Director of the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, in a press release. “We’re honored to reunite our community with our beloved theatre during these 100 days.”

In addition, the Capitol will partner with the Cleveland International Film Festival in the screening of the documentary Landfall. The film chronicles Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and the island's fraught history of colonialism under the United States. It will stream on April 8 at 11 a.m., and DSCDO will host a free, online gathering that evening to discuss the film and to "reflect on the Capitol’s many thought-provoking films."

The title for the July 17th screening has not yet been announced, but ticket sales will also go to support the centennial and sustainability fund. The Capitol says it will adhere to all safety protocols as established by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

As for April 8, centennial festivities will be outdoors, with a photographer and birthday paraphernalia on hand. Merchandise and limited-edition Capitol Theatre apparel will be for sale to support the fund.

Moviegoers on Cleveland's west side are all no doubt on the edge of their seat to sample the newly installed luxury recliners in the Capitol's two upstairs auditoriums. The comfier seats were a recurring request from patrons and were paid for with a "Cultural Facilities Grant" from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Announces All Herpes Cases in Columbus to Be Referred to as Husted Herpes, Just for Geographic Specificity Read More

  2. Stark County Board of Elections Plans to Buy Dominion Voting Machines Over Objections of County Commissioners Read More

  3. Sandra Williams is the Only Democrat in the Ohio Statehouse Unsure about Getting the Covid-19 Vaccine Read More

  4. Shot to Life: A Dispatch From the Wolstein Center Mass Covid Vaccination Site Read More

  5. We Still Don’t Know For Sure Where the Coronavirus Came From. Here’s Why Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation