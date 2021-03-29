Capitol Theatre to Launch Centennial Campaign April 8, Will Open for First Public Screening July 17

-
@CapitolW65th
-
Capitol! Capitol!
Cleveland Cinemas' Capitol Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District will celebrate its 100th birthday on April 8 by launching a $100,000 fundraising drive and a 100-day countdown to its first live screening in more than a year.
The $100,000 fundraising goal is to keep the lights on in both the short and long terms. It's being framed as a "centennial and sustainability" fund. The money raised will pay for operations after a year of virtually no income. The Capitol closed its doors in March, 2020 and has remain closed for the duration of the pandemic.
“It’s been difficult having the Capitol go dark for so long, but this centennial milestone gives us hope for its future,” said Adam Stalder, Executive Director of the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, in a press release. “We’re honored to reunite our community with our beloved theatre during these 100 days.”
In addition, the Capitol will partner with the Cleveland International Film Festival in the screening of the documentary Landfall.
The film chronicles Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and the island's fraught history of colonialism under the United States. It will stream on April 8 at 11 a.m., and DSCDO will host a free, online gathering that evening to discuss the film and to "reflect on the Capitol’s many thought-provoking films."
The title for the July 17th screening has not yet been announced, but ticket sales will also go to support the centennial and sustainability fund. The Capitol says it will adhere to all safety protocols as established by the National Association of Theatre Owners.
As for April 8, centennial festivities will be outdoors, with a photographer and birthday paraphernalia on hand. Merchandise and limited-edition Capitol Theatre apparel will be for sale to support the fund.
Moviegoers on Cleveland's west side are all no doubt on the edge of their seat to sample the newly installed luxury recliners in the Capitol's two upstairs auditoriums. The comfier seats were a recurring request from patrons and were paid for with a "Cultural Facilities Grant" from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.