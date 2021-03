16-Bit Shutters its Lakewood Location After 6 Years in Advance of Opening New Combined 16-Bit/Pins Mechanical in Ohio City

click to enlarge Rise Brands

It's "Game Over" for the Lakewood location of 16-Bit , which opened in August of 2014. The popular "barcade" closed earlier this week. The announcement, which was shared on social media, cited the approaching opening of a new combined 16-Bit and Pins Mechanical in Ohio City as the reason. That massive multi-level 28,000-square-foot complex, presently taking shape in the former Daniels Furniture store (1882 W. 25th St.), is on pace to open sometime this fall. To read the preview that Scene published in 2019, click here . To see a 3D walk-through of the upcoming space, check out the embedded video below.Here is the statement that 16-Bit posted on Facebook:"The time has unfortunately come to say goodbye in Lakewood, Ohio... but only for awhile.We'll be excited to welcome you back this fall in Ohio City, as we bring Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar+Arcade together under one roof on West 25th.We greatly appreciate everyone in Lakewood and beyond who have supported our brand and people for over 6 years. A huge thank-you to our current, past and future team members – none of our success would've been possible without your hard work and dedication!We will miss you, but we're excited for you to see what's next!"

Pins/16-Bit Ohio City - Video Walkthrough 3 from Rise Brands on Vimeo.