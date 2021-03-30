Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Scene & Heard

CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of June

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 10:06 AM

Cleveland Housing Court Judge Mona Scott
  • Cleveland Housing Court Judge Mona Scott
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again extended a nationwide eviction moratorium that was set to expire on March 31. The new sunset date is June 30, 2021, and the Cleveland Housing Court has alerted the media that it will continue to accept the CDC's declaration as a bar to the local eviction process.

That means that though landlords can still file evictions, tenants who meet criteria established by the CDC can present the moratorium as an affirmative defense. These criteria include earning less than $99,000 annually and having made efforts to secure government assistance. 



The CDC first implemented the moratorium in Sept. 2020 to fight the coronavirus. A moratorium, the CDC said, would help facilitate stay-at-home orders in states across the country and would be a protection against fiscal precarity caused by skyrocketing unemployment. Without intervention, the CDC said, the U.S. could have seen evictions and homelessness on a massive scale.

The moratorium was slated to expire at the end of 2020 but was extended to March 31. With new coronavirus variants emerging, the CDC saw fit to extend it once again.

“The recent extension of the CDC Moratorium on Evictions is critical to the welfare of our city, region and nation," said Cleveland Housing Court judge W. Moná Scott, in a statement to Scene. "Helping citizens shelter in place to avoid crowded settings is vital to minimizing the spread of COVID-19. We will follow the CDC order, and greatly appreciate the Biden Administration providing rental assistance during the extension as we continue to assist all involved during these difficult days.”

Cleveland Housing court is now processing between 350-400 eviction cases per month, with an average of 115-120 granted, according to a spokesperson. Due to the moratorium, though, overall case numbers have "drastically decreased." The court was seeing roughly 8,000 total civil cases per month in 2019. In 2020, those numbers were cut in half.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Announces All Herpes Cases in Columbus to Be Referred to as Husted Herpes, Just for Geographic Specificity Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Detroit Lays off 15% of Its Workforce Via Pre-Recorded Zoom Message Read More

  3. Sandra Williams is the Only Democrat in the Ohio Statehouse Unsure about Getting the Covid-19 Vaccine Read More

  4. 16-Bit Shutters its Lakewood Location After 6 Years in Advance of Opening New Combined 16-Bit/Pins Mechanical in Ohio City Read More

  5. Annual WRUW-FM Telethon Will Return Next Month After One-Year Hiatus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation