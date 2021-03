North Union Farmers Market at Shaker Square Kicks Off Outdoor Season Saturday April 3

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Shoppers enjoying the North Union Farmer's Market at Shaker Square.

For 25 years, the arrival of spring in Northeast Ohio has been marked by the relocation of the North Union Farmers Market at Shaker Square from its indoor winter home to its sunny outdoor perch. That will officially take place this Saturday, April 3.Of course, this year - like last year - will look and operate a little differently than years past. Limits will be placed on the number of people in the market space at one time, masks will be required, and shoppers are asked to not handle the produce. Here's a policy that has not changed: please keep the dogs at home.The outdoor market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, through December 18th, when the operation once again returns indoors.