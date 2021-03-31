Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Bop Stop's Radio Program Gains Traction as Club Announces Reopening Plans

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 9:25 AM

During the pandemic, the Bop Stop began recording all of its livestreamed performances and began producing pilot programs of a program dubbed Live at the Bop Stop and pitching the episodes to stations across the country.

The show now airs on five terrestrial stations, and the Bop Stop has received commitments from other stations that'll add the program over the next few months.



Global Community Radio will introduce the program to its weekly lineup tomorrow.

"One of the goals of the show is to bring quality live jazz programming to non-commercial stations, and we're delighted to work with an organization that has the same goal," says Gabe Pollack, Live at the Bop Stop host and Bop Stop director, in a press release.

Distribution through Global Community Radio adds two additional affiliates to the Program — WRST, the campus radio station at the University of Wisconsin-Osh Kosh, and KJZX FM, a community FM station providing jazz programming in Austin. They join WBWC in Cleveland, WOBC in Oberlin and WPKM in Parkersburg as affiliates.

The program comes with with a companion podcast of expanded performances.
Season One features Pete McCann, Steve Kortyka, Jackie Warren, Theron Brown, Dave Sterner and Pulse Quartet.

Starting in May, the Bop Stop will begin hosting outdoor shows with limited audiences.

