Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Sandra Williams Supports Covid-19 Vaccine, Clarifies Personal Hesitancy

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM

State Sen. Sandra Williams - THE OHIO SENATE
  • The Ohio Senate
  • State Sen. Sandra Williams

State Senator Sandra Williams released a statement Tuesday clarifying her personal hesitancy about the Covid-19 vaccine. A story in the Cincinnati Enquirer Monday reported that she was the lone Democrat among 43 at the Ohio Statehouse who expressed uncertainty.

Williams said Tuesday that while she supports the vaccine, she has an autoimmune disorder and therefore plans to consult with her physician before making up her mind about taking it herself.



Her complete statement:

Despite the reports that I am hesitant about getting the Covid-19 vaccine, I am, in fact, supportive of getting vaccinations. My response has to do with my personal medical condition. I have an autoimmune disease. Per the CDC website, ‘People with autoimmune conditions may receive a Covid-19 vaccine. However, they should be aware that no data are currently available on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions.’

I understand the importance of vaccinations, and I will carefully make a decision with my physicians on whether or not to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Furthermore, I encourage anyone who has concerns about getting a vaccine, because of a medical condition, to talk to their physician. 

Williams initially told the Enquirer that she was unsure about the vaccine for "no particular reason."

***
Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
