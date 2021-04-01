Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

C-Notes

Update: David Gray's White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour Now Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July 2022

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 8:11 AM

COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Update: Due to coronavirus concerns, singer-songwriter David Gray has rescheduled the dates of his 2021 North American tour. He originally intended to tour last summer and then bumped the tour to this summer, but he'll now perform on July 16 of 2022 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

According to a press release, original tickets will be honored.



"Dear White Ladder ticket holders, thanks for bearing with all this over the last 12 months," Gray says in a tweet. "After lengthy discussions, it's been decided that the only sensible option is to reschedule the entire White Ladder Anniversary Tour & move all dates to 2022. It is hugely disappointing to have to do so, but the key word to keep in mind here is interconnectedness. It’s not enough that some of the dates might be able to happen this year, all of the dates need to happen in order that the tour as a whole makes sense. This is the third time I’ve had to make one of these announcements, but if I’m being honest, it’s the first time that I feel, with a strong degree of certainty, that these rescheduled shows will actually take place."

Original Post 11/1/2019: Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray has just announced plans for a 2020 North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his best-known album, White Ladder.

He’ll perform on July 14 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

“What happened with White Ladder involved more than music,” says Gray in a press release announcing the tour. “It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn't get any better than that.”

In conjunction with the tour, Gray has announced the release of White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary deluxe edition. Next year, the album will be released on 2xCD, 4xLP, and digital formats and will include a special remastered edition of the album plus White Ladder-era previously unreleased rarities, B-sides and demos.

For the tour, Gray will perform the album in its entirety as well as play a few of his greatest hits.

Fans can get first access to presale tickets on Tuesday by signing up his email list. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

