Friday, April 2, 2021

The 2021 MLB Season May Have Just Started but Bruce Drennan Is In Mid-Season Form

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge Bruce thinks you're an idiot. Specifically, a stupid idiot. - BALLY SPORTS
  • Bally Sports
  • Bruce thinks you're an idiot. Specifically, a stupid idiot.

Your Cleveland baseball team got out of the gate in yesterday's opening day loss with solid pitching and anemic hitting, which is about what you might expect from the squad this year, even if you chalk up the sleepy bats to below-freezing temps amid snow in the first game that actually counts.

They may or may not round into shape as the months go by, fighting to stay above the .500 mark in a tough division as they try to rebuild while staying competitive.



It's early though, time to shake off the rust and work toward something approaching peak performance.

If they're looking for a model, they need look no further than the new home of Cleveland baseball games, Bally Sports Ohio, where local sportstalk legend Bruce Drennan took his usual perch after postgame looking and sounding like an All Star in the prime of his career.

Enjoy Drennan's response to a caller who irked him by complaining about the team's dismal offensive production on day one.

"You're an idiot."

"You're a stupid idiot."

With bonus finger pointing.

Again, enjoy.
Add it to Drennan's greatest hits collection, which is already full of gems.

