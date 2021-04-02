Two Men Indicted for Double Homicide at My Friends Restaurant

click to enlarge Google Maps

My Friends, at the corner of Detroit and W. 117th.

Two men have been indicted on multiple charges related to a double homicide at the west side diner My Friends last week, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office has announced.Anthony Hunt, 29, and Antonio Ortiz, 25, were indicted by a grand jury for the murders of a 27-year-old Cleveland man and a 23-year-old Euclid woman after a gunfight broke out inside the 24-hour establishment located on Detroit Road near the West 117th Street intersection.“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Prosecutor Mike O’Malley, in a press release. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”Both Hunt and Ortiz were injured in the gunfight as well. Hunt remained on scene and was transferred by EMS to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and then arrested. Ortiz went to the hospital himself and was also treated for his injuries and arrested, according to the prosecutor's statement.Both Hunt and Ortiz are now being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on very steep bonds, ($2 million and $1 million, respectively), and will be arraigned at a later date.***