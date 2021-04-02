Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 2, 2021

Scene & Heard

Two Men Indicted for Double Homicide at My Friends Restaurant

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge My Friends, at the corner of Detroit and W. 117th. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • My Friends, at the corner of Detroit and W. 117th.
Two men have been indicted on multiple charges related to a double homicide at the west side diner My Friends last week, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office has announced.

Anthony Hunt, 29, and Antonio Ortiz, 25, were indicted by a grand jury for the murders of a 27-year-old Cleveland man and a 23-year-old Euclid woman after a gunfight broke out inside the 24-hour establishment located on Detroit Road near the West 117th Street intersection.



“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Prosecutor Mike O’Malley, in a press release. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”

Both Hunt and Ortiz were injured in the gunfight as well. Hunt remained on scene and was transferred by EMS to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and then arrested. Ortiz went to the hospital himself and was also treated for his injuries and arrested, according to the prosecutor's statement.

Both Hunt and Ortiz are now being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on very steep bonds, ($2 million and $1 million, respectively), and will be arraigned at a later date.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Black Keys' Drummer Patrick Carney Will Take John Adams' Place in the Bleachers to Drum for the Home Opener Read More

  2. Cleveland Clinic to be First U.S. Site of IBM "Quantum Computer" for Advanced Healthcare Research Read More

  3. Velvet Tango Room to Reopen on Monday, April 5 Read More

  4. Op-Ed: Public Banking Can Help Cleveland Reinvest In Itself Read More

  5. Landry M. Simmons, the Republican Candidate for Cleveland Mayor, Wants to Get Rid of the Consent Decree Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation