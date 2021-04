DeWine: No Capacity Limits for Outdoor Events

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace

As Ohio continues to turn the corner in the coronavirus pandemic, with vaccinations being administered at a rapid pace and serious Covid-19 indicators like hospitalizations and deaths stabilizing or falling, Gov. Mike DeWine today announced there would no longer be any capacity limits on outdoor events.That will include festivals and sporting events, though an updated consolidation of the state's health orders that include the change has not yet been published. A DeWine spokesperson told the Cincinnati Enquirer proper distancing would likely reduce total capacity since the state still suggests that groups be limited to 10 people spaced out by at least six feet.It's unclear how that will affect professional sports teams, which are currently limited to 30% capacity.Reflecting a streamlined set of guidelines, the new order will emphasize masks, distancing, outdoor gatherings instead of indoor gatherings, and hand washing, much the same as Ohioans have been encouraged to participate in since last year."If we can keep those things in mind, those four things, we're going to be able to do about anything we want to do this summer," DeWine said. "People are tired. They've been at this for a year and so it has to be simple."More than 35% of Ohioans have already received at least their first Covid vaccine shot.“Spring and summer’s going to look a lot better this year for Ohioans, but it’s going to be based on that common sense,” DeWine said.